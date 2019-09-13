Antonio Brown appears to address critics after being accused of sexual assault, rape in lawsuit

Embattled New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown appeared to address his critics in a video from teammate Tom Brady’s training center Thursday.

Brown went live on his Instagram Stories from the TB12 Sports Therapy Center in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Brown appeared to be working out with Brady’s trainer Alex Guerrero when he picked up the phone and started to speak.

TOM BRADY MUM ON ANTONIO BROWN ALLEGATIONS: 'THINGS THAT DON’T INVOLVE ME, DON’T INVOLVE ME'

“The work don't stop. No matter what they say, no matter what they hate, somebody's still gotta work,” he said on the video as he takes his followers on the tour of the facility.

“Call God. In a time of crisis, all I ask is love, dedication and focus,” he said. “Stay focused. The devil is going to try to bring you down when you get closer to your goals. The key is, don't let him.”

Brown also suggested there should be a Team USA football team.

ANTONIO BROWN ALLEGATIONS NOT BEING INVESTIGATED, PENNSYLVANIA DISTRICT ATTORNEY CLARIFIES

“All the basketball players and all the soccer players in the world – they get love and embrace,” he said. “Maybe we need a football USA team so the world can love us, because all we get is hate.”

Brown was accused in a civil lawsuit filed in federal court of raping and sexually assaulting his former personal trainer on three separate occasions in 2017 and 2018. Brown has denied the allegations. His representatives have called the lawsuit a “money grab.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins is unclear, but the Patriots are reportedly planning to play him.