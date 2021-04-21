Antonio Brown settles civil dispute with rape accuser Britney Taylor

Antonio Brown officially settled his civil dispute with his former trainer Britney Taylor, who accused the free-agent wide receiver of raping and sexually assaulting her in a September 2019 lawsuit.

"Antonio and Britney have been friends over a decade," a statement released to NFL Network by Brown’s representative Alana Burstyn read. "Several years ago they almost became business partners. Recently, they were involved in aggressive litigation. Having reflected on their relationship, both feel that the time has come to move on. Antonio is grateful for Britney’s excellent training assistance. They are pleased that Antonio is doing so well with the Bucs and has a ring.

"Their dispute is resolved and they wish each other great continued success."

Taylor’s attorney David Haas issued a statement with the same exact wording.

In January, Brown filed an appeal after an independent arbitrator ruled he must pay $100,000 to Taylor for violating a confidentiality agreement they signed as part of settlement talks. TMZ Sports reported the arbitrator determined that Brown’s social media post of a screenshot discussing the case in 2019 was considered a breach.

Brown, who won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers this past season, filed court documents to request the ruling be vacated before he was forced to pay.

The two had met back in 2010 in a Bible study group at Central Michigan University. Brown had reached back out to Taylor in 2017 for help to prepare for the upcoming NFL season. Taylor detailed two sexual assaults from June 2017 in her lawsuit, which prompted her to cut ties with Brown.

"First, Brown exposed himself and kissed Ms. Taylor without her consent," her lawsuit alleged. "Later that month, Brown, while positioned behind Ms. Taylor, began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back."

Brown apologized several months later and Taylor agreed to help him train again if the 32-year-old promised to behave. Taylor then accused Brown of raping her in May 2018. Brown filed a countersuit against Taylor in November 2019, denying the allegations and claiming they were defamation that deprived him of lucrative contracts.

The NFL handed Brown an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the league’s personal conduct policy. Tampa Bay signed him in October.