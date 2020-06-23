Antonio Brown rumored to be linked to these 2 teams

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown still has NFL teams interested in his services.

NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported that both the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens are showing interest in signing Brown.

"Teams are sniffing around. I would keep an eye on the Seattle Seahawks. Antonio Brown has been doing some offseason workouts with their backup quarterback Geno Smith," Silver said during an appearance on “NFL Now”. "They are absolutely interested in having him potentially as a late-season addition ... assuming there is a suspension. And the Baltimore Ravens – his cousin Marquise Brown is on that team – they have sniffed around in the past. They are mulling that over too. So internal discussions in both of those organizations. Keep an eye on Seattle and Baltimore."

Brown has had a recent history of off-the-field issues.

Earlier in the month, Brown pleaded no contest to charges related to his moving truck driver battery case from January. The league is still investigating allegations against Brown after his former trainer Britney Taylor accused him of rape and sexual assault last year. And in September 2019, Sports Illustrated released a story that included a second account of sexual misconduct involving Brown. He denied those accusations.

Last season, Brown only played in one game as a member of the New England Patriots.

Both the Seahawks and Ravens are trying to improve their wide receivers. The Ravens have Miles Boykin, Marquise Brown, and Willie Snead, so Brown would immediately step into a No. 1 role in Baltimore for reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Seattle, on the other hand, has wideouts Tyler Lockett and second-year sensation DK Metcalf. If the Seahawks can add Brown to the mix, they would immediately turn into one of the scariest offenses in the league with Russell Wilson at quarterback.