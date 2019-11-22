Antonio Brown reunion with New England Patriots appears unlikely

An Antonio Brown reunion with the New England Patriots doesn’t appear to be happening.

Rumors swirled Thursday when a WEEI report revealed the Patriots were “kicking tires” on potentially re-signing Brown. But The Athletic put the rumor to bed Friday with a source telling the website the controversial wide receiver wouldn't get a second chance with New England.

Brown issued an apology to the Patriots organization and team owner Robert Kraft on social media earlier this week for causing a distraction to the team.

“Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB,” he captioned on Instagram and Twitter.

The post received likes from Tom Brady and other players.

When it comes to Brown rejoining the Patriots, Brady said in a radio interview on Westwood One on Thursday it wasn’t up to him.

“I don’t think those decisions honestly are up to me,” he said. “They are not up to me when we cut players or sign players. I think the people in the personnel department decide those things. My job is to play quarterback and that is what I am trying to do as well as I possibly can.”

Brady explained to the media why he “liked” the photo on Instagram.

“I didn’t put much thought into it. But it’s his choice, and good for him.”

On Wednesday, Brown filed a countersuit against the former female trainer who alleged in a civil case that he had sexually assaulted and raped her on three different occasions, according to ESPN. Brown's lawsuit accuses her of defamation and interference with his NFL contracts and endorsements.