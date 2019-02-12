Antonio Brown reportedly asks Pittsburgh Steelers for trade

All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has asked the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade him, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday, as Brown bid farewell to Steelers fans on social media.

"Thank you SteelerNation for a big 9 years," Brown wrote on Twitter. "Time to move on and forward.......... #NewDemands." Brown posted a similar message on Instagram and both posts included a montage of career highlights accompanied by the song, "Do What I Want" by rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

The 30-year-old Brown has been rumored to be unhappy in Pittsburgh since he was benched for the regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals following a practice dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers won the game but missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

STEELERS STAR ANTONIO BROWN BENCHED AFTER DISPUTE WITH BEN ROETHLISBERGER, REPORT SAYS

Earlier Tuesday, Brown was convicted in absentia on a charge of reckless driving in a suburban Pittsburgh court. Brown was charged in November for driving his black sports car over 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. He paid a $426.77 fine. Brown did not attend Tuesday's hearing.

Beyond the reckless driving charge, a lawsuit filed in October alleged that Brown hurled several large pieces of furniture off the 14th-floor balcony of his Florida apartment during an April outburst. The lawsuit claims that one piece of furniture nearly hit a 22-month-old child and his grandfather.

Despite the off-field strife, Brown caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and a club-record 15 touchdowns in 2018. He has made at least 100 receptions in six consecutive seasons and owns the Steelers single-season record for catches and receiving yards (136 for 1,834 in 2015).

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Brown cannot be traded until March 13, the start of the NFL's league year. ESPN reports that Brown is due a $2.5 million roster bonus on March 17. If he is traded after that date, his cap hit will increase from $21.12 million to $23.62 million. However, ESPN reports that cap hit can be spread over multiple years if Brown is traded after June 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.