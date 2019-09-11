Antonio Brown's alleged graphic messages to rape accuser surface amid lawsuit

Newly minted New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown allegedly sent graphic emails to the woman he is accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting and raping, and the explicit messages reportedly describe an interaction between the two.

Brown, who faces a civil lawsuit in Florida filed by personal trainer Britney Taylor, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman twice in June 2017 and raping her in May 2018. It wasn't immediately clear if Taylor, who has publicly identified herself as Brown's accuser, had reported any of the allegations to police or if any criminal investigation has taken place or will occur.

In the 2017 incidents, Brown is accused of exposing himself to Taylor “without her consent” and “masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back.”

Taylor cut off her relationship with Brown after the alleged encounters but said he later reached out seeking forgiveness and asking to train with her again, according to the lawsuit.

But she says instead of repairing their relationship, on May 20, 2018, Brown cornered Taylor, "forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress and forcibly raped her,” according to the lawsuit.

“She screamed and cried throughout the entire rape, repeatedly shouting ‘no’ and ‘stop.’ Brown refused and penetrated her,” court documents state.

Brown allegedly sent two graphic emails to Taylor, calling her a “weak b---h” and a “sick a—h--.” Both messages appeared to have been sent on June 29, according to a date stamp, but no year is visible in the screenshots that have been made public.

WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

David Haas, Taylor’s attorney, released a statement on behalf his client.

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision," Taylor said. "I have found strength in my faith, my family and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault. Speaking out removes the shame that I have felt for the past year and places it on the person responsible for my rape. I will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies; however, at this time, I respectfully request that the media please respect my privacy.”

Darren Heitner, Brown’s attorney, said his client denies “each and every allegation” and "refuses to be the victim of what he believes to be a money grab.”

Heitner said Taylor approached Brown in 2017 asking him for a $1.6 million investment in an unspecified "business project," but Taylor didn't tell Brown “she had just been levied with a $30,000 IRS tax lien or that $300,000 of the $1.6 million so-called ‘investment’ was to be used to purchase property already owned by the accuser and her mother.”

Brown refused to give her the money and Taylor “supposedly” cut off communications with him, according to Heitner.

Then in 2018, Heitner said, Taylor offered to travel to Pennsylvania and South Florida with Brown to train, and she engaged Brown in “a consensual personal relationship.”

“Any sexual interaction with Mr. Brown was entirely consensual,” Heitner said, claiming Taylor also traveled from Tennessee to Florida to see Brown “10 days after the alleged assault.”

In May 2018, Taylor “invited herself” to join Brown and a group of friends at a Miami club and later “solicited” Brown and the two “engaged in consensual sex,” Heitner said.

Brown, a Miami native, was with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the time the alleged incidents occurred.

The Patriots released a statement saying that the team is aware of the allegations and will monitor the league's investigation.

“We take these allegations very seriously,” the statement said. “Under no circumstance does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”

The NFL has not commented on the lawsuit.

Fox News’ Melissa Leon and the Associated Press contributed to this report.