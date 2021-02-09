Antonio Brown ran wrong route on Super Bowl LV touchdown catch, Bucs coach says

Antonio Brown did just enough to impact Super Bowl LV in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Brown scored a touchdown on a pass from Tom Brady with 6 seconds left in the half to put Tampa Bay up 21-6. Tampa Bay quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen revealed Monday the route that Brown ran wasn’t exactly what he was supposed to do.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"A.B. on his touchdown catch was supposed to go down and in and then pop back out. He goes out and pops back in," Christensen said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "I’m kind of going through the headset like ‘did he run the right route? Did he just do opposite of what he was supposed to do and we hit it for a touchdown?’ That was the case."

Brady didn’t appear fazed by the play and found the wide receiver for the touchdown, and that was what impressed Christensen the most.

BUCS' ROB GRONKOWSKI PAIN-FREE AFTER SUPER BOWL LV WIN, DISCUSSES PHYSICAL STRESS FOLLOWING 2018 SEASON

"And that’s where Brady doesn’t get thrown for a loop," Christensen said. "He just hits the guy. ‘Hey, you get open, I’ll hit you.’ That’s where he’s pretty darn unique. A lot of quarterbacks are like ‘hey, he’s supposed to do this. A to B to C.’ This guy, A.B., goes C to F back to A and he just hits him for a touchdown. It was unbelievable."

Brown and Brady hooked up five times for 22 yards in the game.

Tampa Bay signed Brown in the middle of the season while he was on an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy over allegations of rape and sexual assault made by a former personal trainer and an arrest for an incident with a truck driver.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown played in eight games and had 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season.