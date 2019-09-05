Antonio Brown faces suspension after apparent incident with Raiders' general manager: report

The Antonio Brown drama is a soap opera that appears to have no end in sight.

Brown and Oakland Raiders' general manager, Mike Mayock, reportedly “got into it” Wednesday and the team is planning on suspending their star wide receiver for Week 1.

OAKLAND RAIDERS 2019 NFL OUTLOOK: SCHEDULE, PLAYERS TO WATCH & MORE

ESPN first reported the incident between Brown and Mayock and the possibility of a suspension.

According to the NFL Network, Brown and Mayock did not get physical but did get into a shouting match and Brown told him he would hit Mayock in the face.

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum detailed the scenario of the Raiders potentially releasing Brown.

The tensions reportedly escalated after Brown shared his apparent displeasure with Mayock for sending him a letter about the possible fines the wide receiver faces for missing a practice and a walkthrough.

Brown shared the letter Mayock sent him and wrote on his Instagram Stories: “WHEN YOUR OWN TEAM WANT TO HATE BUT THERE'S NO STOPPING ME NOW DEVIL IS A LIE. EVERYONE GOT TO PAY THIS YEAR SO WE CLEAR.”

OAKLAND RAIDERS' ANTONIO BROWN EXPRESSES FRUSTRATION OVER FINES FOR MISSED PRACTICE, WALKTHROUGH

The letter said Brown was going to be fined $40,000 for an unexcused absence from practice on Aug. 18 and $13,950 for skipping a walkthrough in Winnipeg on Aug. 22.

The fines came in the middle of Brown’s saga over which helmet he was allowed to use. Brown reportedly threatened to retire if he couldn’t use the same equipment he had been using for the last 10 seasons, while Mayock challenged him to be “all in or all out.”

The start of Brown’s practice participation was also put on hold due to frostbite on his feet that he suffered at the hands of a cryogenic mishap.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown’s tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers came to an end in histrionic fashion and it doesn’t appear the dramatics are going to end any time soon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.