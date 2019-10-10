Antonio Brown has request for New England Patriots fans amid grievance case with team

Antonio Brown riled up fans Wednesday in an Instagram Live video.

Brown appeared to be working out at a South Florida park and after he rattled off a motivational speech about getting to certain heights in his career from being a sixth-round pick, the former New England Patriots wide receiver asked fans for a favor.

“If you follow the Patriots, tell them to call me. They have to pay me, may as well make me earn it,” he said.

Brown was referencing the grievance he filed against the Patriots in an effort to get back some of the $61 million in guaranteed money he was set to receive when he signed with the team. He had also filed a grievance against the Oakland Raiders over the same issues.

The Patriots released Brown last month. He was accused of sexually harassing and raping a personal trainer in a civil lawsuit and separately was accused of sexual assault by a Pittsburgh-area artist in a Sports Illustrated report.

New England’s final straw with Brown came when the wide receiver allegedly contacted the woman who accused him of sexual assault and sent “intimidating texts” to her.

Brown has denied all allegations.

While Brown’s agent has said that teams are interested in the free agent, it does not appear he’s had any meetings with any franchise since his release.