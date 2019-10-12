Antonio Brown wants off-field issues cleared up so he can make NFL return, report says

Antonio Brown wants to resolve his off-field issues so he can return to the NFL, even though he announced back in September he wasn't interesting in playing in the league anymore, unnamed sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Sources told ESPN that Brown hopes to have his playing status cleared up in the next few weeks before he signs with a team. They added that the wide receiver would wait to sign until it's clear he would be allowed to play and that he's been "training rigorously" and would welcome a return to the New England Patriots.

Brown is under investigation by the NFL following a civil suit filed by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, who alleged she was sexually assaulted by the wide receiver.

Another woman, an artist, told Sports Illustrated that Brown exposed himself to her while she was working on a mural at his home in Pittsburgh two years ago.

The NFL has yet to interview Brown as part of its investigation, and a source told ESPN they expect the league to speak with him, even though he's a free agent.

Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Sept. 20 and is now seeking to recoup $39.775 million in lost bonuses and guaranteed money. Last week the receiver filed eight grievances against the Oakland Raiders and Patriots, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Snoop Dogg, a famous Steelers fan who rooted for Brown during his nine seasons with the team from 2010-2018, believes the receiver deserves a second chance.

"Everybody deserves a second shot," Snoop told TMZ. "Everybody deserves a second and third shot. Look at me!"