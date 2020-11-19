Antonio Brown has been a 'model citizen' since joining the team, Buccaneers coach says

Antonio Brown has been a “model citizen” since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday.

Arians was asked about Brown during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio amid a report that Brown had a tiff with his homeowners' association in Florida in August after allegedly destroyed a security camera and threw his bicycle at the security gate of his luxury development.

The second-year Buccaneers coach said he wasn’t worried about Brown and that the team knew of the incident before signing him.

“He’s been a model citizen,” Arians said in the interview. “If and when he’s not, we’ll move on. He knows that. Our team knows that. I don’t really think we’re going to have any problems. We haven’t had any so far and I really would not anticipate any.”

All of the incidents, including the October one, took place before Brown signed with the Buccaneers on Oct. 27. The team issued a statement in response to reports about the damaged property.

"We are aware of the reported incident involving Antonio Brown prior to his signing. When Antonio joined us, we were clear about what we expected and required of him. Thus far, he has met all the expectations we have in place," the statement said.

Arians has said Brown will be cut if there are any wrongdoings while he is on the team. Brown was suspended eight weeks for violating the league’s conduct policy with incidents stemming from last year, including sexual assault and rape allegations and an arrest in Florida over an issue with a mover.

