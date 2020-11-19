Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Antonio Brown has been a 'model citizen' since joining the team, Buccaneers coach says

Wide receiver was suspended for first 8 weeks of season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Jim Gray on what it means to be a 'GOAT'Video

Jim Gray on what it means to be a 'GOAT'

Sportscaster Jim Gray gives his definition of a 'GOAT' to Brian Kilmeade the Fox News special 'Talking to GOATs.'

Antonio Brown has been a “model citizen” since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday.

Arians was asked about Brown during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio amid a report that Brown had a tiff with his homeowners' association in Florida in August after allegedly destroyed a security camera and threw his bicycle at the security gate of his luxury development.

NFL INVESTIGATING ANTONIO BROWN DISPUTE WITH FLORIDA HOA THAT BEGAN WITH LANDSCAPING ISSUE: REPORT

The second-year Buccaneers coach said he wasn’t worried about Brown and that the team knew of the incident before signing him.

“He’s been a model citizen,” Arians said in the interview. “If and when he’s not, we’ll move on. He knows that. Our team knows that. I don’t really think we’re going to have any problems. We haven’t had any so far and I really would not anticipate any.”

BUCS’ TOM BRADY SITS DOWN WITH  JUM GRAY: ‘I OBSESS OVER’ PERFECTION

All of the incidents, including the October one, took place before Brown signed with the Buccaneers on Oct. 27. The team issued a statement in response to reports about the damaged property.  

"We are aware of the reported incident involving Antonio Brown prior to his signing. When Antonio joined us, we were clear about what we expected and required of him. Thus far, he has met all the expectations we have in place," the statement said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arians has said Brown will be cut if there are any wrongdoings while he is on the team. Brown was suspended eight weeks for violating the league’s conduct policy with incidents stemming from last year, including sexual assault and rape allegations and an arrest in Florida over an issue with a mover.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_