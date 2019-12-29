Antonio Brown 'blew away' Saints in workout as team awaits for clarity regarding his status: report

Antonio Brown reportedly “blew away” the New Orleans Saints during his workout and the team would like to sign the free-agent wide receiver but are waiting to see if the NFL will punish him over the sexual assault and rape allegations against him.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided the update on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.”

“The Saints worked out Antonio Brown on Friday, and he caught every single thing that was thrown to him. He blew away the Saints in the workout, we knew he would,” Schefter said.

“The issue is the NFL. The Saints would like to sign Antonio Brown, but they're waiting for the NFL to issue a ruling, and there's been no clarity from the NFL as to when the league might make a ruling on the sexual assault allegations that were levied against Antonio Brown in the NFL's active investigation.

“So as long as the investigation is ongoing, the Saints can't do anything, but they would be interested in signing him, if only he were free."

According to Schefter on Friday, the Saints were doing their “due diligence” ahead of the playoffs.

Brown previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded to the Oakland Raiders in the off-season. He failed to play a regular-season snap, however, and was released following a turbulent offseason.

He was then picked up by the New England Patriots for 11 days before he was again released in the wake of allegations that he sexually assaulted and raped his former trainer and sent intimidating text messages to another woman who had also accused him of sexual misconduct.

Brown has since been an outspoken critic of the NFL and his former organizations. He has denied the allegations against him and most recently filed a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend and mother of his three children, claiming she is refusing to leave his home despite being served with an eviction notice.

The Saints have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs this season, which would mean a first-round bye, although both the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers would have to lose this weekend. If all three teams win this weekend, the Saints would be the No. 3 seed, which means they would host a wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.