Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Antonio Brown
Published

Antonio Brown surrenders to police in Florida: report

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 23

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 23 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Antonio Brown, the former NFL wide receiver, surrendered to police in Florida on Thursday in relation to an arrest warrant stemming from allegations that he threw rocks at a moving truck and assaulted the driver, TMZ reported.

He reportedly arrived at Boward County jail alongside his lawyers.

The driver claimed Brown was under the influence at the time of the altercation. The outlet on Thursday obtained the 911 call placed by the driver of a moving truck outside Brown’s Hollywood home

In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown waits for the team's NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins to begin in Miami Gardens, Fla. Brown was released by the Patriots on Friday, Sept. 20, after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown waits for the team's NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins to begin in Miami Gardens, Fla. Brown was released by the Patriots on Friday, Sept. 20, after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

“The guy is high, he smoked, he threatened me. He's trying to fight, he throws stones at my truck,” the driver reportedly told dispatchers. “I'm trying to make delivery to the gentleman. I called him and told him he has to pay the balance for us to unload... The guy refused to pay in the proper form.”

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.