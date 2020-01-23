Antonio Brown surrenders to police in Florida: report

Antonio Brown, the NFL free agent wide receiver, surrendered to police in Florida on Thursday in relation to an arrest warrant stemming from allegations that he threw rocks at a moving truck and assaulted the driver, according to a report.

He arrived at Broward County jail around 10 p.m. alongside his lawyers, according to TMZ. His lawyer, Eric Schwartzreich indicated that Brown would spend the night in jail.

"He's innocent of these charges," Schwartzreich said, according to WFOR-TV. "Hopefully, we'll get bond tomorrow and he'll be acquitted of all charges."

Brown initially walked out of the jail for a few minutes after arriving, but he returned after speaking with his counsel, the outlet said.

The driver claimed Brown was impaired at the time of the altercation. TMZ had obtained the 911 call placed by the driver of a moving truck outside Brown’s Hollywood home.

The Broward County Jail and Donald Prichard, public information officer with the Broward County Sherrif's Office, weren't immediately available for comment.

Hollywood police said Brown's arrest warrant included charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief, according to a news release on Wednesday.

Before he turned himself in, Brown "locked himself in his house" despite attempts by law enforcement to contact him regarding the incident, according to USA Today.

Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular-season game following several off-the-field incidents. He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.

