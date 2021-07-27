Anti-vaxxer coach Rick Dennison will stay with Vikings after all

The Vikings and assistant coach Rick Dennison aren’t breaking up after all.

The offensive line coach/run game coordinator will remain as an assistant coach in Minnesota, according to multiple reports, including Pro Football Talk — four days after a separate report by ESPN claimed Dennison was out in Minnesota after refusing to receive a vaccine for COVID-19.

Both parties reportedly reached an agreement in which Dennison and the team will comply with league protocols regarding COVID-19 and safety amid the pandemic — whether the 63-year-old is vaccinated or not.

The Vikings, as well as Dennison, have not confirmed the new report.

On Friday, the Vikings shared a statement informing that the team and Dennison were still in the discussion stages of protocols before training camp, which begins today.

At the time, Minnesota said Dennison does not have an exemption to the vaccination requirements of the league’s protocols, noting, "We will adhere to the requirements of the protocols and of applicable law."

The vaccine is required for all Tier 1 NFL staff, including coaches, front-office executives, equipment managers and scouts, which puts Dennison within those requirements.

Players, however, are not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an NFL memo. Though, players who are not vaccinated could face stricter protocols during training camp and throughout the season, as opposed to vaccinated players.

Dennison played nine seasons as a linebacker for the Broncos before he started his coaching career in 1995. He’s been with the Vikings for two seasons.