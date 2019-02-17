Anthony Hamilton sings stirring rendition of national anthem at All-Star Game

Singer-songwriter Anthony Hamilton mesmerized the crowd Sunday night with a rendition of the national anthem before the NBA All-Star Game, a performance that had many drawing comparisons to last years’ much-derided performance by Fergie.

Hamilton’s performance immediately drew comparisons to what many – until now – regarded as the greatest rendition of the National Anthem: Marvin Gaye during the 1983 NBA All-Star Game.

The 48-year-old Charlotte, N.C. native is perhaps best known for his 2003 album “Comin’ Where I’m From.”

Hamilton’s National Anthem was immediately praised on social media and evoked references to Fergie’s performance last year – in which several NBA players were noticeably laughing.

“They went from Fergie’s missed notes to Anthony Hamilton, who has never missed a note in his life,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another called the noticeable contrast between Hamilton’s performance and Fergie’s, “the biggest national anthem upgrade in world history.”