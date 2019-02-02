Anthony Davis’ dad says he doesn’t want son playing on Boston Celtics

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis requested a trade from his team earlier this week, and his father already knows which city he doesn't want his son to head to.

Anthony Davis Sr. told ESPN Friday the one team he did not want his son on – the Boston Celtics.

“I would never want my son to play for Boston after what they done to Isaiah Thomas,” Davis Sr. told ESPN. “No loyalty. Guy gives his heart and soul and they traded him.”

The NBA star’s father clarified that it was his opinion - not his son’s.

“This is just my opinion, not Anthony’s,” Davis Sr. continued. “I’ve just seen things over the years with Boston, and there’s no loyalty.”

Davis Sr. was referring to former Celtics player Isaiah Thomas who played on the team from 2015 to 2017 before he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thomas was part of the trade that brought Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving to Boston while Thomas recovered from a hip injury. Thomas had a short stint in Cleveland before he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. He signed with the Denver Nuggets but has not played for the team as he continues to recover from surgery on his hip, CBS Sports reported.

Davis, an NBA All-star, told the Pelicans earlier this week that he wanted to be traded to a championship-contending team and will not sign an extension with New Orleans, his agent, Rich Paul, told The Associated Press on Monday. He has not publicly said which team he would like to be traded to. He is under contract with New Orleans through the end of the 2019-20 season.

It appears the Boston Celtics may attempt to trade for Davis but are not eligible to trade for him under NBA rules until July 1 unless the team also trades away Irving.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.