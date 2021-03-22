Antetokounmpo won't play Monday night due to knee sprain

Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sprained left knee and won’t play in the Milwaukee Bucks’ game Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.

The NBA’s injury report lists Antetokounmpo as out for the game due to the knee issue.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Antetokounmpo played 34 minutes Saturday and had 26 points, 15 assists, and eight rebounds in a 120-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. His 15 assists matched a career-high.

The 6-foot-11 forward has averaged 28.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 9.8 assists during the Bucks’ current six-game winning streak. He had a stretch of three consecutive triple-doubles during that streak.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over his last six games, Antetokounmpo is shooting 59% from the field, 44% from 3-point range, and 80% on free-throw attempts.