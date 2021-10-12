Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS
Published

Another Manning coming to TV: NBCSN to televise Arch's next game

Isidore Newman, currently 4-0 and coming off of a giant 70-0 win, will face the also-undefeated St. Charles Catholic in Hammond, Louisiana

By TK Sanders | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Coveted five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson of Archie, will play his next high school game under the bright lights of the national television spotlight.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; High school player Arch Manning looks on with his parents during a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. 

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; High school player Arch Manning looks on with his parents during a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.  (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Manning’s Isidore Newman High School will be featured by NBC Sports’ as part of a prep showcase called The Battle Showcase. Isidore Newman, currently 4-0 and coming off of a giant 70-0 win, will face the also-undefeated St. Charles Catholic in Hammond, Louisiana.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM local time Thursday, Oct. 14 on NBC Sports Network.

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. 

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia.  ((Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The young Manning is the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2023 and the apple of every college football coach’s eye in the Southeast.

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs fans help recruit high school player Arch Manning after Georgia defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks at Sanford Stadium.

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs fans help recruit high school player Arch Manning after Georgia defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks at Sanford Stadium. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Under the close guidance of his father, Cooper, and the rest of his famous football family, Manning has made unofficial visits to Ole Miss, SMU, Alabama, Texas, Clemson, LSU, and Georgia over the summer. He is scheduled to attend Texas’ home game this Saturday against Oklahoma State.