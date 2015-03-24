Another big pay day on line for No. 22 Broncos hosting Fresno State for Mountain West title

Boise State is one victory away from cashing another big bowl game check.

The 22nd-ranked Broncos play in their first Mountain West Conference championship game on Saturday night hosting Fresno State, completely aware that a victory should assure them a spot in one of the New Year's bowl games as part of the College Football Playoff.

With losses by Marshall and Colorado State last week there is little debate left about who will be the highest-ranked team from the Group of Five conferences. But that's only if Boise State — having beat Fresno State 37-27 in October — doesn't falter.

This was the matchup most predicted before the season began. The Broncos (10-2, 7-1 Mountain West, No. 22 CFP) and Bulldogs (6-6, 5-3) were picked as favorites in their respective divisions.