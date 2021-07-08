Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Angels
Published

Angels' Shohei Ohtani breaks Hideki Matsui's home run mark before All-Star break

Ohtani has hit 32 home runs in 81 games this season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Shohei Ohtani has been on a tear for the Los Angeles Angels this year and he showed no signs of slowing down Wednesday night as the season nears the All-Star break.

Ohtani hit his 32nd home run of the season off Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in the fifth inning of Los Angeles’ 5-4 victory. His league-leading 32nd dinger set a record for most home runs in a single MLB season by a Japanese player and drew a response from another great, Hideki Matsui, whose record he broke.

"Thirty-two home runs in a season is just a passing point for a hitter like Shohei," Matsui said in a statement. "I was once considered a long ball hitter in the Majors, but I believe that he truly is a long ball hitter. Furthermore, he is an amazing pitcher. He exceeds what is considered conventional for a Major League player and there is no one else like him. I hope he continues his success this season as he carries the hopes and dreams of many fans and young children. 

"As a baseball fan myself, I can’t wait to see what he is able to do next."

Ohtani said it was a "huge honor to do something he’s done."

Matsui hit 31 home runs with the New York Yankees in 2004, but Ohtani surpassed the mark in 81 games before the All-Star break.

Ohtani has clobbered 15 home runs in his last 20 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_