Angels renew Trout's contract

The LA Angels of Anaheim agreed to terms with 21 players and renewed the contract of reigning American League Rookie of the Year Mike Trout.

Trout was the 18th unanimous rookie of the year, including eighth in the AL, last year when he batted .326 with a .399 on-base percentage, 30 home runs, 129 runs and 49 stolen bases.

Only the batting Triple Crown won by Detroit's Miguel Cabrera likely kept Trout from winning an AL MVP as well.

Among the other Angels to agree to deals were infielder/outfielder Mark Trumbo, outfielder Peter Bourjos and closer Ernesto Frieri.