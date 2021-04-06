Angels fans let trash cans fly during game vs. Astros

Los Angeles Angels fans got their monies worth of trolling and mocking with the Houston Astros coming to the ballpark for the start of a three-game series early in the 2021 regular season.

Play was interrupted twice during the game Monday night when one fan tossed a blow-up trash can onto the field at Angel Stadium. Moments later, a real trash can hit the warning track. Houston players were also subjected to "Astros suck" chants as well, according to ESPN.

Astros players weren’t subjected to this during the 2020 shortened season because fans were barred from the ballpark due to coronavirus restrictions. Fans appeared to still be bitter over the cheating scandal that forced the dismissals of Jeff Luhnow and A.J. Hinch. No active players were implicated.

Houston set up a scheme during the 2017 championship season in which opposing players’ signs would be relayed back to the dugout and an employee would bang on a trash can to tell the Astros batter what was coming, an MLB investigation revealed.

Current Astros manager Dusty Baker argued that their debt was paid already.

"You can tell the amount of hostility and the amount of hatred in the stands," Baker said, via ESPN. "How many in the stands have never done anything wrong in their life? We paid the price for it. How many people have not cheated on a test or whatever at some point in time. I mean it's easy if you live in glass houses, but I don't think anybody lives in glass houses.

"I think that sometimes we need to look at ourselves before you spew hate on somebody else. It's a sad situation for America, to me, when you hear things -- I mean what are the kids supposed to think in the stands? And some of them are kids that are following their parents. It's sad to me. People make mistakes. We paid for ours, and I wish they'd leave it alone."

The Angels won the game 7-6 to hand Houston its first loss of the season.