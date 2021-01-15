Angel Cabrera, 2009 Masters winner, arrested in Brazil on multiple charges, officials say

Angel Cabrera, the 2007 U.S. Open and 2009 Masters winner, was arrested in Brazil and will be extradited to his native Argentina to face charges for multiple crimes, Brazilian authorities said.

Cabrera was arrested in a wealthy area of Rio de Janeiro without his name mentioned, and two Brazilian federal officers confirmed that it was a golfer to The Associated Press. The 51-year-old was on Interpol’s Red Code list.

The suspect was charged in Argentina with assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities, police said in a statement.

According to Argentine media, Cabrera’s ex-wife Silva Rivadero pressed charges against the golfer. Reports also said that Cecilia Torres, another former partner, claimed Cabrera had punched her and attempted to run her over with a car in 2016.

Rivadero’s lawyer, Carlos Nayji, told Argentine media earlier this month that Cabrera was a "danger to all of society."

Cabrera is one of the most accomplished South American golfers of all time. He beat Tiger Woods by one shot in the 2007 U.S. Open and won the Masters in 2009 in a playoff over Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry. He didn’t win any other majors during his pro golf career.

He has one other PGA Tour victory and five on the European Tour.

He was awaiting extradition back to Argentina.

