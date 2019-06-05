Andy Ruiz Jr. rematch with Anthony Joshua set, boxing promoter says

A rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua will take place sometime at the end of the year, a boxing promoter said in a tweet Tuesday.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, wrote that the contracted rematch clause was triggered following a meeting with the British boxer, his management team and his trainer, Rob McCracken.

Hearn is shooting for November or December for the fight to take place.

Ruiz’s camp hasn’t confirmed whether a rematch is happening.

Ruiz defeated Joshua via a seventh-round technical knockout Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Ruiz now holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles.

Joshua received criticism for losing in one of the biggest upsets in the sport since Buster Douglas knocked out Mike Tyson in 1990.

Joshua pushed back on the claim he suffered a panic attack or had food poisoning before the bout.

“There was no contaminated food. I know there’s a lot of accusations or worries about what was wrong with me,” he said in a YouTube video. “I warmed up really well. I had no panic attack – I’m not that type of person, you know me. I have to take my loss like a man. No blaming anyone, no blaming anything. I’m the one who went in there to perform and my performance didn’t go to plan.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.