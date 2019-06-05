Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Boxing
Published

Andy Ruiz Jr. rematch with Anthony Joshua set, boxing promoter says

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua will take place sometime at the end of the year, a boxing promoter said in a tweet Tuesday.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, wrote that the contracted rematch clause was triggered following a meeting with the British boxer, his management team and his trainer, Rob McCracken.

LEGENDARY BOXER GEORGE FOREMAN WILLING TO MANAGE ANTHONY JOSHUA AFTER UPSET LOSS

Hearn is shooting for November or December for the fight to take place.

Ruiz’s camp hasn’t confirmed whether a rematch is happening.

Ruiz defeated Joshua via a seventh-round technical knockout Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Ruiz now holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles.

ANTHONY JOSHUA BECOMES LATEST 'DRAKE CURSE' VICTIM AFTER LOSS TO ANDY RUIZ JR.

Joshua received criticism for losing in one of the biggest upsets in the sport since Buster Douglas knocked out Mike Tyson in 1990.

Few boxing experts gave the California-born Ruiz a chance and have continued to ridicule Ruiz for his potbelly and supposed unattractive body features. But some say his victory is shattering stereotypes around Mexican American athletes and physique. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Few boxing experts gave the California-born Ruiz a chance and have continued to ridicule Ruiz for his potbelly and supposed unattractive body features. But some say his victory is shattering stereotypes around Mexican American athletes and physique. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Joshua pushed back on the claim he suffered a panic attack or had food poisoning before the bout.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There was no contaminated food. I know there’s a lot of accusations or worries about what was wrong with me,” he said in a YouTube video. “I warmed up really well. I had no panic attack – I’m not that type of person, you know me. I have to take my loss like a man. No blaming anyone, no blaming anything. I’m the one who went in there to perform and my performance didn’t go to plan.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.