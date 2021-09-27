Andy Reid in 'great spirits' after release from hospital, Chiefs say

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was released from the hospital on Monday after being transported there after the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

Chiefs spokesman Ted Crews said Reid was "in great spirits" and had planned to visit the facility later Monday or at some point Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He's doing well. You guys know him almost as well as me and he's chomping at the bit," Crews said.

According to the NFL Network, Reid left GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance, and players were unaware at first that the longtime NFL coach wasn’t feeling well. ESPN reported the 63-year-old Super Bowl-winning head coach was treated for dehydration.

CHIEFS FANS BEAT UP EACH OTHER AFTER TOUGH LOSS TO THE CHARGERS

Temperatures were in the 90s during the game.

Crews told reporters that special teams coach Dave Toub would fill in for Reid to answer questions. Crews said at the time everything looked fine but Reid was getting "checked out" as a precautionary measure.

Reid has been the Chiefs’ head coach since the 2013 season. He took over after a long career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He helped guide the Eagles to the 2004 Super Bowl but they lost to the New England Patriots. Reid finally won his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2020, defeating the San Francisco 49ers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said he was "just looking forward to him getting back in the building."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.