Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes' rehab following toe surgery: 'He’s worked his tail off'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery on his left big toe to repair ligament damage days after their Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head coach Andy Reid talked to reporters during a press conference on Monday to update everyone on Mahomes’ status.

"Pat’s doing tremendous, getting great flexibility in that toe," Reid said during a conference call. "He’s worked his tail off. Not a real fun thing to do with that, it seems like a small thing but that toe is rather large and stiff before the surgery and after the surgery. So he’s really worked hard at getting that right."

Also on Monday, Mahomes announced that he received the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's a personal decision for everybody," he said via The Athletic.

Mahomes, who is expected to be ready for training camp in late July, will look to get the Chiefs back to a third-straight Super Bowl. Mahomes completed 26 of 49 passes for 270 yards with two interceptions in the 31-9 loss to the Bucs.