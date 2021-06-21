Andy Reid look-alike makes appearance at Royals game, stuns fans

Did Andy Reid trade in his Kansas City Chiefs’ red and yellow for royal blue?

That was the question social media was pondering Friday night as the NFL head coach’s doppelganger appeared to be behind home plate at Kauffman Stadium as the Kansas City Royals were taking on the Boston Red Sox.

The sighting left many on social media stunned, including Patrick Mahomes — a minority owner of the Royals.

Matt Black, the man known as "Almost Andy Reid," was the person taking selfies in the stands. Even the Chiefs wagged their fingers at those mistaking the two.

According to The Pitch KC, Black has been impersonating the legendary NFL coach since 2018, after he won a costume contest dressing up as Reid. He also won an Andy Reid look-alike contest in 2019. He reportedly hasn’t met Reid yet even as he tries to uphold the standards of the Chiefs’ organization.

The Royals ended up winning the game thanks to home runs from Adalberto Mondesi and Salvador Perez.

Kansas City would win two out of three against the Red Sox at home. The Royals moved to 32-38 by the end of the weekend. Boston would fall to 43-29.

Kansas City will hit the road Tuesday night to play the New York Yankees. It will start a 10-game road trip, which will end July 1 in Boston.