Andy Dalton, Cowboys agree to 1-year deal, team announces

Quarterback Andy Dalton and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a one-year deal Saturday that guarantees the former Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller $3 million, and it could be worth up to $7 million with incentives.

The agreement was first reported by ESPN.

The Bengals released Dalton this past Thursday, which basically guaranteed No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow the starting job in Cincinnati. Two days later, the Cowboys came calling for a backup quarterback to starter Dak Prescott.

Dalton, who was born and raised in the Houston area, led Texas Christian University [TCU] to an undefeated 2010 season before the Bengals drafted him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys’ backup quarterback to Prescott the past two seasons was Cooper Rush, so Dalton definitely represented a significant upgrade at the position in case Prescott were to hold out due to a contract dispute or if he were to get injured. The Cowboys have placed the franchise tag on Prescott, who hasn't signed the one-year tender worth about $31 million. However, the sides would have until July 15 to get a long-term contract done.

Dalton started 133 games under center for the Bengals and led the franchise to five straight playoff appearances -- from 2011 to 2015 -- but Cincinnati lost in the first round each time, which set an NFL record.

Dalton's 70-61-2 record as a starter was the second-best by a Bengals quarterback with at least 10 starts, trailing Virgil Carter. Dalton held the club records for touchdown passes (204) and completions (2,757).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.