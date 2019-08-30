Andrew Yang's bold prediction about dwindling NBA star receives support

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang gained immense support Thursday when he made a prediction involving the Brooklyn Nets and one dwindling NBA star.

Yang predicted the Nets would sign free-agent forward Carmelo Anthony to a deal in the wake of one of their players getting suspended for the first 25 games of the season.

BUTTIGIEG OFFERS MOST CONTROVERSIAL STATEMENT YET ON CAMPAIGN TRAIL: GET RID OF THE DH

“I bet the Nets sign Carmelo now that Wilson Chandler got suspended,” Yang tweeted.

Chandler received the suspension for testing positive for Ipamorelin – a drug that increases the release of growth hormone. The league said his suspension will start at the beginning of the season.

Brooklyn signed Chandler to play some valuable minutes for the team while prized free-agent signing Kevin Durant rehabs from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in the NBA playoffs.

Anthony has not played a game in the NBA since Nov. 8 with the Houston Rockets. He was later traded to and waived by the Chicago Bulls.

NETS' CHANDLER SUSPENDED 25 GAMES FOR POSITIVE DRUG TEST

Yang’s tweet garnered some attention from the basketball community.

While on the campaign trail, the 2020 candidate has dived into sports waters.

Earlier this month, Yang released a statement on his campaign website calling for the NCAA to pay student-athletes, saying “paying athletes in certain sports would lead to more resources going to the players who are both the main attraction and putting their bodies on the line each game.”

He also tweeted congratulations to former New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin for continuing his basketball career in the Chinese Basketball Association.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yang will be a part of the Sept. 12 Democratic debates set to take place in Houston.