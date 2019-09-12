Andrew Yang bemoans third Democratic debate date, time: 'Football fans vote too'

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang may have hit upon one issue for which he's sure to get bipartisan support: Thursday nights in the fall are for football – not debates.

Yang on Wednesday bemoaned the date of the third Democratic presidential primary debate, a three-hour affair in Houston set for 8 p.m. on Thursday.

ANDREW YANG CHALLENGES TED CRUZ TO BASKETBALL, CRUZ ACCEPTS: 'BRING IT'

That time, of course, means the debate will go head-to-head against an NFC South matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is set for an 8:20 p.m. kickoff and is airing on the NFL Network.

“Why would you have a Democratic debate at the same time as an NFL game?” Yang asked in a tweet. “Football fans vote too.”

Yang, from talking about Carmelo Anthony and Jeremy Lin to challenging Sen. Ted Cruz to a game of basketball, clearly has the sports fan’s ear.

DEM 2020 HOPEFUL ANDREW YANG TEASES HE HAS 'SOMETHING BIG' IN STORE FOR DEBATE

The tech entrepreneur has promised to do something big on the debate stage in Houston. He teased the reveal in a tweet Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP