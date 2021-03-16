Andrew Luck, Sam Darnold 'two options' to help solve Bears' quarterback woes, ex-NFL GM says

The Chicago Bears should try to coax Andrew Luck out of retirement or trade for New York Jets signal-caller Sam Darnold to fix their quarterback situation, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum said Tuesday.

Tannenbaum, who was the Jets’ general manager from 2006 to 2012 and the Miami Dolphins’ executive vice president of football operations from 2015 to 2018, is currently an analyst on ESPN. On Tuesday's edition of the sports network's morning show, "Get Up," Tannenbaum said that the Bears need to take a long shot to find their new starting quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Bears "have two options" according to Tannenbaum, "Go to Europe, talk to Andrew Luck, convince him to come back. Everyone’s going to be like ‘that’s a long shot.’ Well, a decade ago we ran the same play with Brett Favre and the Jets. Everyone said he’ll never come to New York, we were able to convince him to come and it was a good decision," Tannenbaum said.

The other option Tannenbaum said is Sam Darnold. "Make a trade with the Jets for Sam Darnold. Let the Jets draft Zach Wilson and move on. But Luck and Darnold are the two quarterbacks that can save [Bears GM] Ryan Pace and [Bears head coach] Matt Nagy’s job."

NFL LINEBACKER CASSIUS MARSH TURNS PASSION FOR MAGIC: THE GATHERING, TRADING CARDS INTO BUSINESS

Ryan Clark, a fellow ESPN analyst and former NFL defensive back, said you can’t compare going to Mississippi to convince Favre to play for the Jets and going to Europe to convince Luck to come back to the NFL.

But Tannenbaum was adamant about the idea.

"Again, you’re scouring for solutions here," he said. "And I’m saying to Andrew Luck, come back and win a championship, we have a great defense. You can change your legacy and then go retire."

Later Tuesday, the Bears targeted Andy Dalton after reportedly making a "very aggressive pursuit" for a trade of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Darnold appears to be on the trade block though no deal has been reported. Luck has made no intention of returning to the NFL after abruptly retiring before the 2019 season. He reportedly got married in Europe in 2019 and spent time there rehabbing an injured shoulder.