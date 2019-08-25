Andrew Luck potentially walking away from $500M with retirement

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, who announced his retirement on Saturday, is potentially walking away from a half-billion dollars.

Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly claimed Luck, 29, is giving up almost $500 million, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“#Colts owner Jim Irsay notes Andrew Luck is giving up almost $500 million by walking away from the NFL. With QB salaries already at $35 million per year, Luck would’ve pushed $40 million APY soon,” Garafolo wrote in a tweet over the weekend. “Another deal after that maybe over $50 million APY ... yeah, that sounds right.”

Luck raked in more $97.1 million in on-field earnings during his seven-year career, according to the Spotrac. The Colts star had three years left of his $140 million, six-year deal, which he signed in June 2016.

According to Bleacher Report, Luck would have been eligible to sign a new deal at 32 had he decided to play out his current contract. It is believed that Luck, who turns 30 in September, could have played for at least another decade, considering players like Patriots star Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees are stilling playing in their 40s.

That decade worth of earnings would have been potentially massive considering salaries will continue to rise for players. Five quarterbacks, including Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, will pull in more than $30 million in 2019, Bleacher reports.

Ultimately Luck, who was once the highest-paid player in NFL history, decided the money wasn’t worth the stay. The star quarterback grew “mentally worn down” from the grind of the game, reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Luck did not play this preseason due to a high-ankle issue. During Saturday’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears, Colts fans appeared to boo Luck while walking off the field with teammates after the news of his retirement was announced.