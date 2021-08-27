Andrew Luck was back on the football field in July

Andrew Luck was spotted playing quarterback but this time it was a completely different environment.

The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback joined a Colorado high school football practice last month. The details of Luck’s appearance at Summit High School in Frisco were revealed Tuesday in the Summit Daily.

Luck would join the team in the locker room and speak to the young players. He then practiced with the team playing the role as the scout team quarterback.

"That’s the great thing about football is it brings us all together and you have an even playing field, that common ground to be in that locker room and to just have him simply be one of the boys," head coach James Wagner told the Summit Daily. "Football is still football, no matter where you are at. I think he was so happy to be out here on the field again being around the game. And that was really cool for me to see that in him."

The four-time Pro Bowler abruptly retired during the 2019 preseason due to the lasting effects of injuries he suffered during his short career.

He won the 2018 Comeback Player of the Year award in 2018. He had 39 touchdown passes and 4,593 passing yards that season.