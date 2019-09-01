Andrew Luck takes out full-page ad thanking Colts fans after retirement

Retired Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck took out a full-page ad in the Indianapolis Star on Sunday morning thanking "Colts Nation" fans for their support over the past eight years.

It comes as a classy move after some Colts fans were seen booing Luck as he walked off the field following a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 24 -- having just heard the shocking ESPN report regarding his NFL exit.

Luck held a tearful press conference soon after detailing his love for the city and why he made the decision. He also discussed his reaction to hearing the boos.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t hear it,” Luck said regarding the boos. “Yeah, it hurt. I’ll be honest, it hurt.”

While most Colts fans were blindsided by the 29-year-old's sudden retirement from the game due to constant injuries he said had "taken the joy out of this game," those who booed him are probably the small minority of actual fans who appreciate what he's done for their team and city.

In the letter, Luck thanks fans for helping him and his wife Nicole make Indiana their home, for helping him grow, as well as showing them the true meaning of Indiana hospitality.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent the Colts and the city of Indianapolis on the world's stage. I can't wait to see our team take the field and continue the journey," he said.

"I'm proud to be a Midwesterner, a Hoosier, and a Colt," he added.

He signed the letter "Andrew Luck 12."