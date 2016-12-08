Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SPORTS

Andre Berto and Victor Ortiz Take the Fight to Twitter

The boxers went tweet for tweet over the loser's doping accusations.

  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bf09a043-VictorOrtizAndreBerto7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Victor Ortiz Andre Berto 7

    Check out the story after the Berto vs. Ortiz battle.
    AP2011
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/57552181-Berto-Tweet-1-LATINO.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Berto_Tweet_1_LATINO

  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4b4861bd-Berto-Tweet-2-LATINO.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Berto_Tweet_2_LATINO

  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6bcb7b11-Berto-Tweet-3-LATINO.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Berto_Tweet_3_LATINO

  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/61459591-Berto-Tweet-4-LATINO.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Berto_Tweet_4_LATINO

  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fa8ed1c9-Ortiz-Tweet-1-LATINO.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Ortiz_Tweet_1_LATINO

  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/564137ff-Berto-Tweet-5-LATINO.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Berto_Tweet_5_LATINO

  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8ff67286-Ortiz-Tweet-2-LATINO.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Ortiz_Tweet_2_LATINO

Image 1 of 7

Recommended