Americans show up in Paris as Team USA shows out: PHOTOS
Americans are showing up in Paris showing off their red, white, and blue pride as they support Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
- Fans cheer during the men's preliminary phase - Pool F match between Team France and Team USA on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Eiffel Tower Stadium on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France.read more
- A fan cheers for Team USA before the start of the women's group B football match between Australia and the U.S. during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Marseille Stadium in Marseille on July 31, 2024.read more
- Fans of the U.S. show their support in the stands as they enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the Men's group A match between France and United States during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Marseille on July 24, 2024 in Marseille, France.read more
- A young fan is dressed in United States themed clothing prior to the men's group A match between United States and Guinea during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on July 30, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France.read more
- Fans of Team USA show their support during the men's group A match between New Zealand and the United States during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Marseille on July 27, 2024 in Marseille, France.read more
- USA fans who attended the artistic gymnastics, women's team final, at Bercy Arena travel on the train on the fourth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France.read more
- A fan of Team USA looks on with face paint on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 28, 2024 in Nanterre, France.read more
- A Team USA fan poses for a picture during Men's Individual Triathlon on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Pont Alexandre III on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France.read more
- A U.S. supporter poses ahead of the men's group A football match between France and the U.S. as part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Marseille Stadium in Marseille on July 24, 2024.read more
- Team USA supporters gather outside the Paris La Defense Arena ahead of a swimming finals session during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 29, 2024.read more
- Fans of Team USA are seen in the stands during the women's preliminary phase - Pool B match between Team USA and Team Australia on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Eiffel Tower Stadium on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France.read more
- A fan of Team USA shows their support in the stands prior to the men's group A match between France and the United States during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Marseille on July 24, 2024 in Marseille, France.read more
- Fans cheer before the men's group A match between France and the United States during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Marseille on July 24, 2024 in Marseille, France.read more
- A USA fan decorated her shoes with USA symbols on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France.read more
- A United States fan waits for the start of the women's group B match between the United States and Germany during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Marseille on July 28, 2024 in Marseille, France.read more
- Team USA fans show their support during the men's preliminary round - Pool C match between Team USA and Team Germany on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France.read more
- Fans of Simone Biles of the United States in the stands during the artistic gymnastics team final for women at the Bercy Arena during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games on July 30th, 2024 in Paris, France.read more
- Fans of Team USA cheer during a men's group phase game between the United States and South Sudan on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 31, 2024 in Lille, France.read more
