Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics
Published

US women Ross, Klineman win beach volleyball gold at Olympics, defeating Australia

The Americans lost only one set in seven matches in Tokyo

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman defeated Australia to claim Olympic gold in beach volleyball on Friday. 

The team bested Aussies Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy 21-15 and 21-16 in scorching 92-degree heat at Tokyo’s Shiokaze Park.

Klineman, a first-time Olympian, and Ross, who has three medals in as many trips to the Summer Games, needed just 20 minutes to claim the first set. They fell behind 2-0 in the second before scoring 10 straight points to pull away.

Both Ross and Klineman are from California.

"Aussie! Aussie! Aussie! Oi! Oi! Oi!" chants soon gave way to "U-S-A!" as Artacho del Solar served into the net to seal the U.S. victory.

LOSSES IN TRACK, WINS ON FIELD: ANOTHER ROCKY DAY FOR USA 

April Ross, left, of the United States, and teammate Alix Klineman celebrate winning a women's beach volleyball Gold Medal match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Associated Press)

April Ross, left, of the United States, and teammate Alix Klineman celebrate winning a women's beach volleyball Gold Medal match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Associated Press)

Ross won a silver medal in London 2012 and a bronze in Rio de Janiero in 2016.

In total, the Americans lost only one set in seven matches in Tokyo.

Australia captured the silver, the county’s first medal since the Sydney 2000 Olympics when Natalie Cook and Kerri Pottharst took gold on Bondi Beach. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the bronze medal match earlier Friday, Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland cruised to a straight-set victory over Latvia.