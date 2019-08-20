Expand / Collapse search
American teen tennis sensation withdraws from US Open after father's sudden death

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Rising American teen tennis star Amanda Anisimova is withdrawing from the upcoming U.S. Open after the sudden death of her father, her agent said Tuesday.

Konstantin Anisimov, Amanda’s father and longtime coach, was found dead Monday, Tennis Life reported. Her agent told ESPN she would not be participating in the U.S. Open.

The 17-year-old New Jersey native’s father was not known to have been sick and may have suffered a heart attack, according to Tennis Life. Details surrounding her father’s death have not been released.

Anisimova is the No. 24-ranked player in the world and the youngest player in the Women’s Tennis Association Top 100. Her parents moved to the U.S. from Russia in 1998.

Anisimova thrust herself into the national spotlight at the French Open with an upset win over Simona Halep. She won her first professional singles title in April.

