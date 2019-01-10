Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Olympics
Published

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman breaks elbow in fall on stairs

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman poses with other yoga enthusiasts on International Yoga Day in Times Square in New York.

FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman poses with other yoga enthusiasts on International Yoga Day in Times Square in New York. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman tweeted Wednesday she was recovering from a broken elbow -- but the injury didn't stem from any stunts on the floor or a fall from the balance beam.

Raisman, 24, said she was injured in a fall on the stairs.

“I survived two Olympic Games and 19 years of gymnastics without ever breaking a bone...the stairs got me...I fell and broke my elbow,” she wrote in a tweet that featured a photo of her and her dog.

Raisman was the U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team captain in 2012 and 2016. She’s been an outspoken advocate for women who have been abused and a harsh critic of USA Gymnastics amid the Larry Nassar sex assault scandal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @GaydosFNC.