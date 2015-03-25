Altidore's hat trick propels AZ to win over Vitesse

A second-half hat trick from Jozy Altidore helped AZ Alkmaar to a 4-1 home victory against Vitesse on Saturday, moving the club six points clear of the relegation places.

The match remained scoreless until the 55th minute when Altidore found the net for the first time.

Roy Beerens scored a second goal for AZ in the 62nd, and Altidore added to his total two minutes later to put the home side up 3-0.

The American completed his hat trick in the 77th before Vitesse's Gael Kakuta netted a consolation goal in the final 10 minutes.

Twente moved to the top of the Eredivisie despite being held to a 0-0 draw by RKC Waalwijk after PSV Eindhoven's 3-1 defeat against Zwolle on Friday, while Heracles got a goal from Everton in the opening minute of its 1-0 victory at Heerenveen.

The other match on Saturday saw NAC claim a 1-0 win against Venlo courtesy of a stoppage-time goal Eric Botteghin.

Venlo had the chance to take the lead in the 14th minute, but Yuki Otsu failed to convert from the penalty spot and his miss was punished in the final moments of the game.