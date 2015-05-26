Altidore's double leads Toronto FC past Orlando City

Orlando, FL (SportsNetwork.com) Jozy Altidore scored two goals in the second half as Toronto FC defeated Orlando City 2-0 on Sunday night at the Citrus Bowl.

Toronto FC came into the match looking to snap a four game losing streak, while Orlando City was looking to rebound from an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Columbus.

Eric Avila had two chances, first in the 18th minute which cleared the cross- bar. The second chance he put it in the chest of Toronto FC goalkeeper Joe Bendik.

The only chance for Toronto FC came from Jozy Altidore in the 28th minute when his header attempt sailed over the cross-bar as both teams settled for 0-0 tie at the half.

In the 50th minute Jozy Altidore danced around the defense and placed the ball in the corner of the goal to give Toronto FC a 1-0 lead.

Altidore struck again as he made three moves in front of Orlando City Goalkeeper Donovan Ricketts and placed the ball in the corner of the net for his second goal of the night.

Toronto FC dominated the second half and used Altidore's two goals to grab a huge road win.