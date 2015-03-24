Alonso questions Ferrari tactics after elimination from qualifying at rain-hit British GP

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso questioned his Ferrari team's tactics and decision-making strategy Saturday after he was eliminated early from qualifying for the British Grand Prix.

The Spaniard had failed to make the cut to Q2 for the first time since the 2010 Monaco Grand Prix.

Alonso says: "We know there are two Williams and two Ferraris out of Q1, so there's definitely something wrong compared to the other teams because, when both cars are out in a session like this, it's because you were in the wrong moment with the wrong tire.

"That's something we need to look at. It's true that it has happened some other times, and we were saved many times by luck. We need to do better next time."