World Cup champ Allie Long's LA hotel room burglarized, thief steals key to NYC

A player on the World Cup-winning U.S. women’s soccer team said someone broke into her Los Angeles hotel room, stealing her wedding ring and the key to New York City she received earlier that day.

Allie Long, who had attended the ESPY Awards with her team on Wednesday night, tweeted on Thursday that someone also swiped an undisclosed amount of cash from her hotel room while she was away.

“After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room. Do you make copies @NYCMayor? I would love a new one,” she wrote.

ALLIE LONG BRIEFLY DROPS AMERICAN FLAG DURING WORLD CUP CELEBRATION, KELLEY O'HARA PICKS IT UP

Police told the Los Angeles Times that someone entered the unlocked hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton while Long was attending the awards show between 9 and 10 p.m. Wednesday.

No suspect had been identified and no arrests had have been made, the newspaper reported.

Long was in Los Angeles after a whirlwind couple of days after she and the rest of the U.S. women’s national soccer team won back-to-back World Cup trophies after beating Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday in France.

On Wednesday, after a ticker-tape parade in New York City, Mayor Bill De Blasio presented the symbolic key to Long and her teammates as they celebrated a record fourth Women’s World Cup title. Later that night, the team also received the award for best team at the ESPYS.

In her tweet, Long asked de Blasio if a copy could be made of the key.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Long came under fire for briefly dropping the American flag on the ground during her celebration with Golden Boot winner and outspoken Trump critic Megan Rapinoe.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.