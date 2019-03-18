All-Pro defensive lineman Haloti Ngata announces retirement from top of Mount Kilimanjaro

Defensive lineman Haloti Ngata is going out on top -- literally.

The two-time All-Pro announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday from the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Ngata, 35, made the unique announcement in an Instagram post. A photo of him showed him holding a banner with the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles’ logos on it and a sentence: “I’m retiring from the NFL on top.”

“Just a man standing on top of the world with a heart full of gratitude. Thank you Lord for letting me play the game I love for 13 unforgettable years. I’m retiring on top. I might be finished playing football, but I’m holding tight to the friendships, memories and wisdom I’ve gained along the way,” he wrote in his Instagram caption.”

Ngata played in 180 games and recorded 32.5 sacks over the course of his career and earned five Pro Bowl selections along with the All-Pro nominations.

He earned one Super Bowl ring, with the Ravens in 2012.