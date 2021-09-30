Expand / Collapse search
‘World’s sexiest athlete’ Alica Schmidt walks at Milan Fashion Week after Olympics disappointment

Alica Schmidt was unsatisfied with her outcome at the Olympics

By Jenna Lemoncelli | New York Post
After taking a break from track and field following a disappointing Tokyo Olympics, German athlete Alica Schmidt has given modeling a try.

The 22-year-old runner, dubbed "the World’s Sexiest Athlete" by a number of supporters and websites, walked in Milan Fashion Week for Boss last week.

The German track star has been dubbed the ‘World’s Sexiest Athlete.'

The German track star has been dubbed the ‘World’s Sexiest Athlete.' (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

Schmidt modeled clothing from the fashion brand’s second season of its Russell Athletic capsule collection — which included a grey blazer dress, Boss hat, tall socks and sneakers.

The athlete shared the spotlight with supermodels Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk, among other high-profile models.

Schmidt shared photos to Instagram along with a clip of her on the "runway" – which was set on a baseball field – with the caption, "Yesterday was a blast, thank you so much for having me."

GAVLE, SWEDEN - JULY 14: Nelly Schmidt, Corinna Schwab, Alica Schmidt and Luna Bulmah of Germany celebrate after the Women´s 4x 400m final during day four of the European Athletics U23 Championships 2019 at the Gavlestadion on July 14, 2019 in Gavle, Sweden.

GAVLE, SWEDEN - JULY 14: Nelly Schmidt, Corinna Schwab, Alica Schmidt and Luna Bulmah of Germany celebrate after the Women´s 4x 400m final during day four of the European Athletics U23 Championships 2019 at the Gavlestadion on July 14, 2019 in Gavle, Sweden. (Oliver Hardt/Getty Images for European Athletics)

Schmidt, a social media influencer, is no stranger to the fashion world. She is a Puma-sponsored athlete, and has collaborated with a number of fashion and beauty brands in various posts on Instagram.

In late August, Schmidt took to Instagram to announce she was "taking a break" from track and field after admitting she was "not satisfied" with the outcome of her Tokyo Olympics run.

Schmidt traveled to the Summer Games, but never got a chance to compete.

The German team was disqualified in the mixed 4x400m relay for making contact with the Jamaican team. Then, Schmidt also failed to secure a spot in the preliminary 4x400m relays. 

Though, Schmidt’s "offseason" recently ended.

"Preparation for 2022 has started," she shared on Instagram Sept. 20, alongside a snap of her on a track.

"Can‘t wait for new challenges and pushing my limits."

She added on Wednesday: "I didn‘t come this far to only come this far. The road continues."