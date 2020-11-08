Alex Trebek's death reverberates through the sports world

I'll take extremely sad for a million.

Alex Trebek died Sunday after a long battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the show wrote on its Twitter account. "Thank you, Alex."

The “Jeopardy!” host’s death sent shockwaves through the sports world and many professional athletes paid tribute to the man who most came to know and love through their television screens five days a week.

Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019 and gave positive updates through his cancer treatments and chemotherapy. He finished his first round of chemotherapy in August 2019 but after immunotherapy was ineffective he resumed chemotherapy the next month.

In October 2019, the beloved Canadian American TV star told CTV that he “wasn’t afraid of dying.”

“I've lived a good life, a full life, and I'm nearing the end of that life ... if it happens, why should I be afraid [of] that?”

In March of this year, he celebrated surviving one year of cancer but noted he only had about a 20% chance of survival and that the chemotherapy was getting tougher. He finished taping the 37th season of “Jeopardy!” in August without an audience due to coronavirus risk and his lowered immune system.

Trebek hosted several other game shows during his career, including “The Wizard of Odds,” “Double Dare,” “High Rollers,” “Battlestars,” “Classic Concentration” and “To Tell the Truth.”

Trebek was a huge hockey fan.

Last month, he put together a clue to help the Ottawa Senators pick Tim Stutzle in the NHL Draft.

“With the 3rd pick in the 2020 NHL Draft the Ottawa Senators choose this player,” he said.

He is survived by his wife Jean Currivan and two children Matthew and Emily.