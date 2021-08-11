Alex Smith to join 'NFL Countdown,' other ESPN programming as analyst

Former quarterback Alex Smith will reportedly join the ESPN network as an NFL analyst.

Smith is slated to appear in their prime time lineup for Monday Night NFL Countdown, as well as other ESPN programs. Smith was last seen on the field with the Washington Football Team in 2020, until he was let go on March 2021. A month later, he announced his retirement.

According to the New York Post report, Smith had also received interested from FOX and CBS toward reaching a deal to be an on-air analyst.

Smith has garnered favor with NFL fans as a veteran quarterback for a number of successful seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and a brief stint with the Washington Football Team, but also for his incredible story in the latter end of his career.

Playing as part of the 2018-2019 Washington team, Smith faced a daunting obstacle after suffering multiple compound fractures in his right leg during a game against the Houston Texans. The gruesome injury led to near amputation of his leg, until surgery was able to salvage it and place Smith on a path to recovery.

Smith returned to action in Week 5 of the 2020 season. As viewers winced with every on-field appearance from Smith, the quarterback played with a cavalier attitude, almost ignorant of his devastating injury. Smith toughened out his season with Washington, facing lingering injuries in his right leg but also leading a comeback win against Pittsburgh in Week 13 to hand the 11-0 Steelers their first loss of the season. That and a near-400 passing yards against the Detroit Lions in Week 10 helped Smith win the 2020-2021 AP Comeback Player of the Year award.

Smith’s time in the league, since being drafted in 2005, helps tell the story of the NFL in the 2000s and 2010s, now in position to share more of his time with the NFL through his new role at ESPN.