Alex Smith could be 'part of the equation' for Washington at quarterback if healthy

Alex Smith’s road to recovery from a devastating leg injury that nearly cost him his life has been a long one and as the 2020 season nears the Washington Football Team appeared to have plans for him.

Smith was placed on the physically unable to perform list to begin training camp but that didn’t stop coach Ron Rivera from commenting on the possibility of the quarterback being in the mix for the starting job at some point during the season along with Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen should he be active.

“If that happens, I think this is a guy that becomes part of our equation. That’s the truth of the matter,” Rivera told reporters, according to The Washington Post.

Smith’s journey back from his November 2018 gruesome leg injury was chronicled earlier this year in an ESPN documentary. “Project 11” revealed the extent of Smith’s injuries days after undergoing surgery to repair a compound fracture of his right tibia and a fractured right fibula and fighting a bad infection.

A graphic image of Smith’s severely infected leg tells the story of how the 35-year-old quarterback needed 17 follow-up surgeries on his leg and at one point was told by doctors that they needed to consider amputation.

Smith told ESPN in February that he was getting ready to get discharged right around Thanksgiving 2018 following a “great” surgery, when he became septic and the infection spread to his blood.

The next few weeks were a blur for Smith, who said it was only after he was in the clear that his family and doctors revealed how grave the situation was at one point.

“Having gone septic, I had no idea what that even meant. I didn’t know the mortality rate ... very much lucky to be alive, very lucky to still have my leg.”

Washington acquired Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the start of the 2018 season and signed him to a contract extension. The team was 6-4 when Smith went down against the Houston Texans.

