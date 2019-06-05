Alex Rodriguez says he's investing in 'good blinds' after viral toilet snap

Former New York Yankee star Alex Rodriguez said Monday he doesn't intend to pursue legal action over the unflattering bathroom picture taken of him last month inside his New York City apartment -- but he did say he plans to invest in some new blinds.

A-Rod seemed to finally address the invasive snap during an interview with FOX5’s “Good Day New York.”

“I’m certainly not suing,” he said before adding he intends to go shopping for new window treatments in the near future.

“It is what it is. I have to invest in some good blinds and I think I am,” he said.

Rodriguez said his team is still investigating the picture to avoid a similar incident from happening to someone else.

“I’m happier that it was me than it was my better half or one of the children, then I would’ve been really…,” he said before cutting himself short. “It was a really weird thing.”

Page Six first reported last month that a picture of Rodriguez with his pants down, texting while on the toilet was snapped just outside his $17.5 million Park Avenue apartment.

Rodriguez’s decision not to pursue legal action in the event they catch the peeping tom could be because of New York’s lenient privacy laws which could make it hard for him to bring the case before a judge.

Despite the invasion of privacy, Rodriguez joked that the photographer may have caught the former athlete in his best state: “The one thing is, I actually do my best thinking there but I wasn’t ready for that picture.”